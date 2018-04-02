Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: M'boro jail in lockdown after guards attacked

Annie Perets
by

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre is in lockdown after multiple prison officers were attacked by inmates.

Two guards had to be taken to hospital while others are still having their injuries assessed following the alleged violence about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokesman confirmed the jail went into lockdown.

"All prisoners are accounted for and the centre is quiet," the spokesman said.

"The matter will be referred to the CSIU for further investigation."

The spokesman said the officers involved would be provided with counselling and support.

Topics:  editors picks jail maryborough correctional centre

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
IF IT'S HIGH TIDE: WAIT

IF IT'S HIGH TIDE: WAIT

"Everyone [who knows the region] understands you don't cross there at high tide” - Sandy Bolton

Serenity slaps sand and surf

TOP SPOT: Noosa Everglades at Harry's Hut.

What's more popular than Noosa Main Beach?

Ace the ageing disease

MEMORY BOOST: Gerald Schaaf has the answer to Alzheimer's in his hand.

Alheimer's no-trump at bridge tables

European electric bike on show at expo

ALL ABOARD: The European cargo style electric bike has finally made it to Noosa's pathways

How to get four, or five, on a bike

Local Partners