Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash at Maryborough on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

fatal crash fccrash fcpolice motorcycle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care spun out by Rotary support

        premium_icon Aged care spun out by Rotary support

        News Noosa Rotary is still finding ways to give back to the community in these tough times.

        OPENING UP: Council unlocks its doors at last

        premium_icon OPENING UP: Council unlocks its doors at last

        News The first day of winter marks council’s COVID-19 induced hibernation is over for...

        How Mayor Clare turned vote around: legal advice the clincher

        premium_icon How Mayor Clare turned vote around: legal advice the...

        News After mayor was outvoted 6-1 by councillors intent on denying an approval for a...

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients