Three in hospital after roundabout crash in Noosa

Two people have been transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Noosaville.

UPDATE 10.50am: Paramedics have transported three patients to Nambour Hospital following the earlier crash in Noosaville.

Each patient was in a stable condition.

EARLIER 9.45am: Three people are being assessed by paramedics following a multi-vehicle crash in Noosaville this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman advised two crews were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash that occurred at the roundabout on Eenie Creek Road and Walter Hay Dve at 9.45am on Friday, July 31.

Two patients were being transported to hospital in a stable condition, and a third was still being assessed by paramedics.

