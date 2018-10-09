Menu
Login
A utility vehicle has crashed in to a tree at Turkey Beach.
A utility vehicle has crashed in to a tree at Turkey Beach. Michael Richards
News

Tragic car crash at Turkey Beach

Mark Zita
by
8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM

UPDATE 5:24PM: Emergency services are still at the scene of the ute crash at Turkey Beach.

UPDATE 2:55PM:  Police have closed one lane of Worthington Road, Turkey Beach as they attend to a single vehicle car crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: There have been reports of a single vehicle car crash at Turkey Beach.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the accident happened at 2.04pm when a car crashed in to a tree at Worthington Road in Turkey Beach.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

crash emergency services gladstone police turkey beach
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Historic Valley Rattler back on track

    Historic Valley Rattler back on track

    News Historic Mary Valley Rattler steam train trips to continue each week

    Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

    Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

    News Fundraiser night this Saturday for JDRF Australia

    Supercell hits Cooroy

    Supercell hits Cooroy

    News Big storm rolls into hinterland town

    Safety barriers all the way

    Safety barriers all the way

    News Bruce to get safer

    Local Partners