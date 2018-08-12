Menu
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: One dead after crash on Burnett Highway

Christian Berechree
MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by and
12th Aug 2018 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

ONE person has died after a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a motorist had died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The highway is closed in a northbound direction between Tansey and Gayndah, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

QPS advises motorists should use Murgon-Gayndah Rd as a diversion.

This stretch of highway has been the site of multiple fatalities in the past 12 months.

More information to come.

Related Items

burnett highway burnett highway crash car crash tansey crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Coffee time yet?

    Coffee time yet?

    News The coffee cup doughnut now calls Noosa home

    Children's Festival sure to win hearts

    Children's Festival sure to win hearts

    News Pengari fest's round the corner

    Local Partners