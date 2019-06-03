Menu
AMBULANCE: Emergency Services
UPDATE: Trapped man transported to Biggenden Hospital

Tahlia Stehbens
by
3rd Jun 2019 5:48 PM

UPDATE - 6.30PM: A PATIENT in a serious but stable condition has been transferred to Biggenden Hospital following an earlier car crash in Woowoonga near the Giles Rd and Isis Highway intersection.

The patient will wait at Biggenden Hospital for a rescue helicopter where he will be transported to Bundaberg.

 

BREAKING - 5.50PM: ONE driver involved in a multi-car crash near Biggenden is reportedly trapped with emergency services on scene.

About 5.20pm the two cars collided near the intersection of Giles Rd and Isis Highway at Woowoonga.

The Lifeflight rescue helicopter has been tasked to attend the scene.

More to follow.

