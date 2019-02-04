Menu
Login
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
News

BREAKING: Police concerned for man missing from Tuchekoi

Shelley Strachan
by
4th Feb 2019 5:35 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistant to help locate a 28-year-old man reported missing from Tuchekoi in the Gympie area.

Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to the length of time since he was last seen.

Michael is described as Caucasian in appearance, is approximately 187cm tall, of medium build with short blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900243610

breaking gympie missing police tuchekoi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Moonshine set for all seasons

    Moonshine set for all seasons

    News Don's new boat turnns heads at Noosa

    • 4th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
    Share the love this Valentine's Day

    Share the love this Valentine's Day

    News Show the love with this once in lifetime night under the stars

    South American orchid adapts well to conditions

    South American orchid adapts well to conditions

    News Orchid Society meeting February 9

    Taste the flavours of Greece

    Taste the flavours of Greece

    News Santorini restaurant opens in Noosa