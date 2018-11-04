Menu
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police search for missing Rockhampton boy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Nov 2018 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.

The boy told family he intended to go fishing and spend the night at a friend's house and would return home yesterday (Saturday).

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home. Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 120cms tall with a slim build, short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt and long camouflage pants.

He was riding a purple pushbike and carrying a fishing rod, tackle box and a dark grey High Sierra backpack.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

