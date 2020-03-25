Menu
WARNING: Diners at Sails Restaurant have been urged to ‘monitor their health’ after staff tested positive to COVID-19.
BREAKING: QLD Health issue public alert for restaurant

Caitlin Zerafa
25th Mar 2020 11:54 AM

QUEENSLAND Health have issued a public alert for diners who visited Sails Restaurant in Noosa after four staff members tested positive to COVID-19.

"Four staff that served patrons at Sails Restaurant in Noosa last week have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are now being managed by relevant Hospital and Health Services," a statement from Queensland Health said.

It's understood these staff members worked at the restaurant on Wednesday, March 18 between 4pm and 11.15pm and on Thursday, March 19 between 3pm and 10pm while unknowingly infectious.

Queensland Health is calling for people who attended the restaurant during those times to monitor their health for 14 days from those dates and see a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms.

"If you need to see a doctor, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and exposure so staff can prepare for your visit."

"While the risk is very low, some patrons could potentially have been exposed."

"There is no risk to anyone who has been to this restaurant before or after this period."

Sails Restaurant has been closed since March 23.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 13 HEALTH.

coronavirusnoosa coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19 sails restaurant noosa
Noosa News

