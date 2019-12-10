Menu
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Child mauled by wild dog rushed to hospital

Melanie Plane
10th Dec 2019 6:01 PM | Updated: 7:49 PM
UPDATE 7.20PM: A CHILD mauled by a wild dog at Willows has been transported to Emerald Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the girl was in a serious but stable condition. 

The incident occurred at 5.45pm near the Gemfields. 

BREAKING 6PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports an child has been mauled by a wild dog in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were responding to Willows, an area about 30 minutes from the Gemfields, to treat a child.

Reports indicate the injured child is an 11-year-old girl and she has suffered significant injuries to her upper arm.

She is reportedly in a vehicle on the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

