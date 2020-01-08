Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Environment

Girl bitten by shark in Central Queensland

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
8th Jan 2020 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the primary school-aged girl sustained a leg laceration from the potential minor shark bite while swimming in the Coral Sea off Yeppoon around 5.30pm.

A rescue helicopter and Volunteer Marine Rescue are assisting.

It is the second time a rescue helicopter has been called to the island in just over a week, after a man had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a shovel-nosed ray.

On December 30 the man in his mid-30s was flown from the island to Gladstone Hospital after he received minor injuries to his hands and knee.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks north west island queensland ambulance service shark bite
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fairytale show to cast its spell these school holidays

        Fairytale show to cast its spell these school holidays

        News Noosa Arts Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime continue on stage this weekend and is ‘perfect for the family’.

        Gender therapy vital for saving kids, mum says

        premium_icon Gender therapy vital for saving kids, mum says

        Health Meagan Hayes credits daughter's happiness to professional help

        Young boy’s ‘horrific’ attack on swan disgusts woman

        premium_icon Young boy’s ‘horrific’ attack on swan disgusts woman

        News Child beats black swan with boat paddle in 'horror' attack.

        Surf star encourages locals to donate ‘big’

        premium_icon Surf star encourages locals to donate ‘big’

        News Jordan Mercer has shared the efforts of one local couple’s Sunny Coast Love Run...