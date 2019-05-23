BREAKING: Rescue at Tea Tree Bay

A rescue is underway at Tea Tree Bay, Noosa.

A rescue is underway at Tea Tree Bay, Noosa. Patrick Woods

UPDATE: An adult male has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition after a near drowning at Tea Tree Bay this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said emergency crews used a rescue helicopter to winch the man from the water in a difficult to access area.

It is believed lifeguards initially attempted to attend to the scene around with jet skis around 2.15pm.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on-site of a rescue at Tea Tree Bay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a helicopter winched a paramedic to the scene of a "near drowning” just after 2.15pm today.

The condition of the swimmer is still unknown.

The spokesperson said the area was difficult to access and the rescue was still underway.

More to come.