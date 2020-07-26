Menu
UPDATE: Tourist dies in crash near Fraser Island hot spot

Christian Berechree
Carlie Walker
by
26th Jul 2020 8:35 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
UPDATE: One person has died and another is fighting for life after a 4WD rollover on Fraser Island this morning.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene on 75 Mile Beach, about 1.5km north of Eli Creek.

Another patient, a man in his 20s who was a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Two other men in their 20s, both passengers in the vehicle, were flown in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

All patients were international visitors.

They were travelling at low tide when they lost control of their vehicle.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

It's the second death on the island this month.

Sunshine Coast father Matthew Tratt died on July 4 after being attacked by a shark in the waters off Indian Head.

More information to come.

EARLIER, 8.30AM: TWO rescue helicopters are headed to the scene of a crash on Fraser Island, with one person fighting for life.

Paramedics are at the scene of a vehicle rollover on Fraser Island Beach Track about 7.15am.

One patient is in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition and two are stable.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no details were currently available regarding injuries.

