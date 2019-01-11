Menu
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: The 4WD and caravan rolled on the Bruce Highway near Yaamba this afternoon.
HIGHWAY CRASH: The 4WD and caravan rolled on the Bruce Highway near Yaamba this afternoon. Win News
Breaking

BREAKING: Rolled caravan, vehicle fire, blocks Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
by
11th Jan 2019 4:32 PM | Updated: 5:04 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash north of Rockhampton which has blocked the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle crash which occurred around 3.30pm, 1km past Rosmoya Rd, near Plentiful Creed Rd, Yaamba.

 

ROAD BLOCKED: A crash has blocked the Bruce Highway near Plentiful Creed Rd, Yaamba.
ROAD BLOCKED: A crash has blocked the Bruce Highway near Plentiful Creed Rd, Yaamba. Google Maps

A four-wheel-drive was towing a caravan which has rolled, causing the vehicle to catch on fire and fuel to be spilled on the road.

The highway is currently blocked and police are directing traffic.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently working to make the area safe and clean the fuel off the road.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed two patients were in transit to Rockhampton hospital, one as a precaution and the other experiencing shoulder pain.

More to follow.

LeightonSmithNews
bruce highway editors picks single vehice crash single vehicle rollover tmbcrashes yaamba
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Late bid to topple tower for a lakeside suburb near Noosa

    Late bid to topple tower for a lakeside suburb near Noosa

    News Friends of Lake Weyba to lobby for NBN fixed line through local MP

    • 11th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
    We're tops for wetting a line

    We're tops for wetting a line

    News Noosa rated one of Australia's best fishing spots

    Funds dry up for Noosa waterways testing

    Funds dry up for Noosa waterways testing

    News Noosa water quality monitoring comes to halt last October

    Brewer bereft after thief makes off with his beer truck

    Brewer bereft after thief makes off with his beer truck

    News Noosa asked to help find missing ute

    Local Partners