TRAGIC: Rhonda Gerhardt, 62, was found deceased after an extensive police search.
BREAKING: Search for missing Ipswich woman ends in tragedy

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
AN Ipswich woman has sadly been found deceased following an extensive police search.

Rhonda Gerhardt was reported missing from Booval early on Wednesday after having last been seen at a Glebe Rd address on Monday morning.

Tragically, police confirmed early Friday morning the 62-year-old woman's body had been found.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement no suspicious circumstances were involved.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

