TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A single vehicle roll over has occurred around 845 Tanby Rd on the Capricorn Coast.
Breaking

BREAKING: Single vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Coast

Leighton Smith
by
24th Nov 2018 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM

EMERGENCY crews are en route to a single vehicle accident on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Police said occurred around 9.30am around 845 Tanby Rd, Tanby which is about halfway between Yeppoon and Emu Park.

 

A woman was still in the vehicle which was on its roof when emergency services arrived.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed she was conscious and breathing.

Latest reports indicate her vitals were normal and she was being transported by paramedics to Rockhampton hospital.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

