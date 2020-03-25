BREAKING: Six new coronavirus cases on Sunshine Coast

QUEENSLAND Health has advised they have confirmed another six cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Sunshine Coast.

This takes the Sunshine Coast total to 52 and with another 46 across the state it takes Queensland's total to 443

Contact tracing is underway for the 46 new cases.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

This comes after a record day on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, March 24 with 17 confirmed cases.

Queensland's border will be locked down as of midnight Thursday, March 26 in the hope of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Queensland Health remind residents to be vigilant with personal hygiene and social interaction during this time.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community," a spokesman said.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

"Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.