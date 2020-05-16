Menu
Tragedy on our roads this morning as Tewantin pedestrian killed.
BREAKING: Tewantin pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Matt Collins
16th May 2020 5:06 PM
POLICE have confirmed a male pedestrian has passed away in hospital after being struck by a car in Buderim early this morning.

At about 1.40am, on Saturday morning, a 62-year-old Tewantin man was walking along Stringybark Road when he was hit by a white Toyota sedan.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

More information to come.

