Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Three vehicle crash blocks lane of Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NOSE-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has blocked a lane of the Bruce Highway in South Rockhampton.

The crash on Lower Dawson Rd was reported to authorities at 1.15pm.

Queensland Police said was one lane blocked but was unable to confirm the exact location of the crash or whether it was the north or southbound lanes which were impacted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no entrapments and the motorists involved were understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Some of the impacted vehicles have been removed by tow trucks and the closed lane would open shortly.

More to follow.

More Stories

bruce highway crashes nose to tail tmbcrashes tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open in Noosa for show day holiday

        Premium Content What’s open in Noosa for show day holiday

        Business The Noosa Show might be on hold, but Friday’s public holiday on Friday is still in place. Here’s a list of business that are open and closed.

        Lesbian reverend banned from same-sex advocate group

        Premium Content Lesbian reverend banned from same-sex advocate group

        Religion & Spirituality Reverend leaves group after leader showed support for Satanic mass

        Noosa Council budget defies downturn to stay on track

        Premium Content Noosa Council budget defies downturn to stay on track

        Council News Councillors will be presented with an upbeat August financial performance report to...

        Wife says conflict of interest calls should be scrapped

        Premium Content Wife says conflict of interest calls should be scrapped

        Council News Leigh McCready says councillors should be allowed to debate Parkridge