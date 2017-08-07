BREAKING: Tourism Noosa to reclaim Food and Wine 2018

Tourism Noosa has today made a very special announcement about the Noosa Food and Wine event.

The company has revealed it will be running the Noosa Food and Wine festival next year, taking over from the 2017 event organisers Under One Roof.

Tourism Noosa chairman Steve McPharlin said Tourism Noosa had made the decision to reassume management of the event and "is optimistic that, with the support of Noosa's food and tourism industry, we will grow the event to new heights".

"We thank the team from Under One Roof for their efforts in the delivery of the 2017 festival and wish them all the best in their future ventures," Mr McPharlin said.

Maria Crews from Under One Roof said that her team were proud of the results delivered for the 2017 Festival, which delivered a significant step change on the 2016 Festival.

Mr McPharlin said that the 2018 event, taking place May 17 to 20, will continue to build on the new format of the festival introduced in 2016 and 2017 by collaborating with Noosa restaurants, visiting chefs and hosting events in key Noosa locations.

"Noosa has long been known as one of Australia's leading food destinations and Tourism Noosa will ensure this reputation is protected and enhanced," Mr McPharlin said.

"Tourism Noosa is excited to work with key partners to deliver a successful festival for Noosa in 2018 and beyond."

The festival program will be released via noosafoodandwine.com.au in the coming months.