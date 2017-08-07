23°
News

BREAKING: Tourism Noosa to reclaim Food and Wine 2018

7th Aug 2017 4:58 PM
Noosa Food and Wine 2016 opening party on Noosa Main Beach.
Noosa Food and Wine 2016 opening party on Noosa Main Beach. Paul Smith

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Tourism Noosa has today made a very special announcement about the Noosa Food and Wine event.

The company has revealed it will be running the Noosa Food and Wine festival next year, taking over from the 2017 event organisers Under One Roof.

Tourism Noosa chairman Steve McPharlin said Tourism Noosa had made the decision to reassume management of the event and "is optimistic that, with the support of Noosa's food and tourism industry, we will grow the event to new heights".

"We thank the team from Under One Roof for their efforts in the delivery of the 2017 festival and wish them all the best in their future ventures," Mr McPharlin said.

Maria Crews from Under One Roof said that her team were proud of the results delivered for the 2017 Festival, which delivered a significant step change on the 2016 Festival.

Mr McPharlin said that the 2018 event, taking place May 17 to 20, will continue to build on the new format of the festival introduced in 2016 and 2017 by collaborating with Noosa restaurants, visiting chefs and hosting events in key Noosa locations.

"Noosa has long been known as one of Australia's leading food destinations and Tourism Noosa will ensure this reputation is protected and enhanced," Mr McPharlin said.

"Tourism Noosa is excited to work with key partners to deliver a successful festival for Noosa in 2018 and beyond."

The festival program will be released via noosafoodandwine.com.au in the coming months.

Noosa News

Topics:  events food and wine noosa noosa food and wine tourism noosa

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Shark chases whale and calf off Noosa coast

WATCH: Shark chases whale and calf off Noosa coast

David Mierocha used his drone for the first time today, and caught footage of a tiger shark chasing a whale and its calf off Noosa North Shore.

Young Jamison is rising to the top

GOALS: Jamison Kehl, 16, is looking forward to what the future holds after finishing her mentor program with Big Sky Girls and releasing a new single.

Take note of Jamison - the teen musician is on her way to stardom.

Lucky bird escapes slow death from fish hook

CARING: Colleen and Goetz Von Schweinfurth and Adrian Knott release the female white-faced heron at Munna Pt after two weeks in care.

Fishing hooks and lines killing Noosa wildlife

Pomona continues to rail against QR

'RAIL FAIL': Protesters Mari Gray, Noosa MP Glen Elmes, Michael Egan and Gary Corbett.

Zero cases of death or injury at level foot crossing in Pomona.

Local Partners

Charity celebrates seven years of giving wings to Butterflies

Birthday a time to reflect and celebrate for disability support organisation Sunshine Butterflies

Tributes flow for Garth 'Mr Noosa' Prowd

GREATEST LOVE: Garth Prowd with his wife Robyn and daughter Katie, 13, in 2005.

Prowd's family was his 'greatest love'

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

Huge Executive Living With Space And Privacy!

66 Palmview Forest Drive, Palmview 4553

House 4 2 4 Auction Onsite...

Searching for that Dream Family Home, with all the added extras? Look no further than this amazing residence, just 2 years young and perched on this prime...

Ultra-Modern, Ultra-Chic!

20 Almaden Lane, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 20 Almaden Lane, Maroochydore. This chic, newly built home in the highly sought-after Savannah precinct of Sunshine...

Dual Use Potential - Work From Home or Granny Flat

23 Sunset Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 4 Offers From...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, 23 Sunset Avenue, Buderim. Lets get excited. How often do you find a property with two street entrance and a home...

Investors Special - Guaranteed 6% Rental Returns

13/16-20 Beach Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $450,000

For a Limited Time only; be quick to secure this brand new Maroochydore Apartment with a guaranteed rental return of 6%. With a Bonus further incentive of a free...

Quality Build - Priced To Sell!

15 Mountridge Close, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 2 $875,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 15 Mountridge Close, Kiels Mountain. Peaceful, Private, and Blissful... This huge family home offers super-sized...

Maroochydore CDB- Innovated Designed home in prime lifestyle area !

5 Forsayth Lane, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 3 2 Offers over...

Don't miss an opportunity to view this outstanding designer home. With luxury appointments and a surprising amount of space yet low maintenance, this home has...

Brand new luxury home in Mountain Creek school zone!

58D Alfriston Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $829,000

A rare find in this area, this brand new has just been completed and is situated down a private driveway on an 808msq block . With a reserve at your back door and...

Another Day in Paradise

19/81 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $450,000

An apartment with beautiful views over the rolling surf of Maroochydore Beach should immediately catch your attention. When I mention it's just a walk to the...

PREMIUM ACREAGE OFFERING

56 Glenn Vista Place, Chevallum 4555

House 4 3 2 Sold

SOLD BY DANNY REDMAN Set on a superb and extremely private 4Ha parcel in the premier acreage location of Chevallum, this generously proportioned family home...

The Iconic Family Home

30 Sailfish Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Searching for the perfect family home? Look no further. This superb property at 30 Sailfish Drive has it all. There is room for all of the family with four...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!