A freight train has derailed near Nana Glen this morning.
News

BREAKING: Train derails near Coffs Harbour

TIM JARRETT
25th Feb 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
A train has derailed near Coffs Harbour this morning.

The derailment occurred around 1.45 am close to the town of Nana Glen, about 25 kilometres west of Coffs Harbour in the Orara Valley and Police confirmed it was storm related and there are no injuries.

There are unconfirmed reports that the train may have been carrying dangerous goods and it is believed Australian Rail Track Corporation are currently trying to ascertain whether that is the case.

There are also reports that overnight flooding, which cut of roads across the region, has been hampering the relief efforts.

The Orara Way at the Bluff Bridge is currently under water, preventing access from Grafton and there are images being shared across social media of inundation at several other sections of the road between

ARTC have been contacted for comment.

More to come …

