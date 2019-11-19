BREAKING: Two in hospital after rollover on major highway

Accident on the Bruce Highway South of Marmor.

UPDATE 5.15PM:

A MAN, believed to be aged 27, is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service after a truck and car crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

A QAS spokesman said the man was being treated for cuts to his head and paramedics were also undertaking spinal precautions.

He said a woman in her mid-20s was also involved in the crash.

A reporter at the scene said emergency services had worked free the man who was entrapped in a 4WD.

The car appears to have rolled at least once but is upright.

Both patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Traffic is flowing under police direction.

Earlier 4.24PM:

A CAR and truck have crashed on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the police were called the scene in Raglan at 4.13pm where it was believed the car had crashed into the truck.

It is understood there may be an entrapment. Ambulance are on route.

