Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
News

Truck on its side, debris all over road

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 9:07 PM | Updated: 13th Oct 2020 6:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Leichhardt Highway near Banana was closed in both directions following a truck rollover on Monday evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a light-rigid truck had come to grief 10km north of Banana, in Central Queensland.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions to all traffic," she said.

"The truck is blocking the highway.

"It's a non-injury (crash), it's just a traffic hazard."

Reports from the scene indicate that debris is strewn all over the road, including gas bottles, gas cylinders and welding equipment.

Initial reports suggest the 30-year-old male driver was able to self-extricate from the truck.

Motorists are advised they can expect lengthy delays.

banana crash leichhardt highway crash truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man slapped in Facebook Marketplace rage attack

        Premium Content Man slapped in Facebook Marketplace rage attack

        Crime After finding out the items had been sold, a furious man drove to a seller’s house, attacked him and told him "you’re lucky that’s all you got", a court heard.

        ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Premium Content ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Crime Man said he was trying to improve his shoulder and wrist strength

        GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

        Premium Content GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

        Water Sports See the photos from inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League

        State Election 2020: Full list of Coast candidates locked in

        Premium Content State Election 2020: Full list of Coast candidates locked in

        Politics 56 Coast candidates vying for your vote have been confirmed