Menu
Login
Ambulance crews are responding.
Ambulance crews are responding. Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Two injured as truck rolls on Bruce Hwy

Melanie Plane
by
23rd Sep 2018 1:21 PM

UPDATE 1.40PM: TWO people trapped in a rolled truck south of Mackay have reportedly been freed. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are currently assessing and treating the two people at the scene. 

There are no reports of serious injuries at this stage. 

One south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway is closed to traffic. 

BREAKING 1.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Highway between Sarina and Mackay.

Initial reports suggest a truck has rolled at the Hay Point Road and Bruce Highway roundabout at Alligator Creek.

Two people are reportedly trapped in the vehicle and the vehicle is 'smoking'.

More to come.

bruce highway bruce highway crash mackay crash truck crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Smiling service wins

    Smiling service wins

    News Bridgestone Noosa take top award for customer service

    Plenty of holiday adventure out in local environs

    Plenty of holiday adventure out in local environs

    News Juniors working for the environment

    Call of the wild funds upsets CARA leader

    Call of the wild funds upsets CARA leader

    News Noosa Council urged to extend grants funding

    Three coast hikes to try this summer season

    Three coast hikes to try this summer season

    News Looking to take a hike? Lisa's list has you sorted

    Local Partners