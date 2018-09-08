Menu
Login
Ambulance crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.
Ambulance crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway. Matthew Deans
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman trapped after crash on Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
by
8th Sep 2018 1:42 PM

1:45pm: EARLY reports have emerged regarding a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police were yet to arrive on the scene but said it was reported to them at 1.18pm today.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway in Kunwarara, south of Marlborough.

MAPS: A single vehicle crash occurred near Kunwarara near Marlborough this afternoon.
MAPS: A single vehicle crash occurred near Kunwarara near Marlborough this afternoon. Google Maps

A 22-year-old woman is trapped in the vehicle suffering from a head injury and multiple fractures to her arm.

The other woman, a 23-year-old is free from the vehicle and walking around after suffering bruising to the head.

The highway is currently blocked in both directions with debris scattered on the road.

It is understood the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene and a tow truck was working to clear the scene.

It was estimated to be cleared by 2.30pm.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    News Big pumpkins, little horses, fairy floss and rides - it's all at the 109th annual Noosa Show

    Get involved in Dementia month

    Get involved in Dementia month

    News Advisory meeting open to public

    Wearing of art with real style

    Wearing of art with real style

    News Runaway Art graces Eumundi hotel

    Engineering our future with biospheric bent

    Engineering our future with biospheric bent

    News Noosa bio leader to speak at major conference

    Local Partners