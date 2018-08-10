BREAKING: Woman trapped in rolled car on CQ highway

QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning.

QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning. Allan Reinikka

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton where a woman is trapped in a rolled car.

Initial reports indicate crews are at the crash on Boundary Rd, Parkhurst where multiple vehicles have been involved in the crash around 10.30am.

Reports from the scene indicate a Prado has rolled with a female driver trapped inside. The woman is conscious and breathing.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services believe they will be able to remove her from the vehicle without cutting the car.

There are reports of other injuries but nothing has been confirmed.

The rolled car is off the road and not blocking traffic, but another car involved is partly blocking Boundary Rd.

More to come.