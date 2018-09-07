BREAKTHROUGH: Child abducted 4 years ago has been spotted

The last photo of Layla Leisha who was abducted more than four years ago.

THE family at the centre of Australia's longest-running child abduction case is hoping for a breakthrough after spotting 12-year-old Layla Leisha two weeks ago.

They believe Layla may be in Rockhampton and are pleading for public help to find her after she disappeared from Calliope in December, 2013.

Australian Federal Police believe she is with her father, Shahrainer Eric Shem Leisha, who also goes by the name Kooradaman Darngee.

Mr Leisha openly acknowledges on social media that he has his daughter, even after ignoring a Family Court order to return her to the Commonwealth Law Courts in Brisbane in 2014.

Child recovery expert Col Chapman has handled some of the world's most famous cases and was approached by one of Mr Leisha's relatives two weeks ago. He is now working, without fee, to help find Layla.

"She was nearly seven when she was taken," Mr Chapman said.

"She's not going to school and can barely read or write.

"There are real concerns for her safety and welfare."

Layla was seen at Woorabinda two weeks ago and Mr Chapman believes she is either there or in Rockhampton.

He and Mr Leisha have communicated in a back-and-forth discourse over Facebook for the past couple of weeks.

The conversation is at a stalemate and police are still unable to locate the child or her father.

"I have tried to encourage him to come forward," Mr Chapman said.

"I've told him the Family Court will show mercy if he does but if he is caught, he will be punished."

Shem Leisha is wanted for child abduction of his daughter Layla more than four years ago.

But Mr Leisha has no intentions of giving up either himself or his daughter.

He claims she is in a "top school" and in perfect health and interacts well with a very normal, well-adjusted life.

"My daughter is very smart, educated and knows the truth," he told Mr Chapman on Facebook.

"She speaks her mind quite freely and straight to the point.

"She has no respect for her mother and she knows the system let her down.

"Soon she will voice her truths."

Mr Chapman said Layla isn't at school and has no Medicare card to see a doctor.

"Kooradaman has lied too many times already," he said.

"He claims he's had a phone conversation with Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin - that's a lie.

"He claims he's had a tele-conference with AFP and Queensland Police, that's another lie.

"And he claims that Commonwealth officials are aware of his location and protecting him but that's another lie."

Mr Leisha believes he is protecting his daughter from paedophile rings protected by the government and Freemasons.

"Layla is the last of the long-term abducted children in Australia," Mr Chapman said.

"She needs the public to help find her."

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton Police on 4932 3500.