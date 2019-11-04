Breakthrough win for a Bolter while Jordy earns double title

THE 5km Noosa Bolt saw Olympian Genevieve Gregson finally get her long awaited breakthrough victory on Noosa Pde, while Jordy Williamsz made it two wins from three years in the men’s race.

“The hardest thing about the sport we do it that nothing ever goes to plan. I assumed I would feel much better than I did, so the original plan was to make the last two km as fast as possible but I realised running into the wind that I couldn’t shake Rose (Davies). I started to panic a little when that plan was gone, so I thought I would have to back my kick and speed, and wait until the absolute last minute.”

“This is my first Noosa win and you can see by my overreacting how much it means to me. I am a Queenslander and I have been coming here with my family since I was 14. I used to race it and come god knows where and wish I could be in the front pack.”

“Since I turned professional I have worked my way so close, coming second one year. After that I didn’t think it was ever going to happen. Those negative thoughts crept into my head during this race and I was thinking maybe I am not meant to win on this course. To cross in first place in front of family and friends is so special. I could see it in their eyes how much it meant,” she said.

Jordy’s second Noosa win was the highlight of an amazing month that has seen the Melbourne runner string five victories together.