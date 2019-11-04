Menu
Login
Gen Gregson is a real Bolter in Noosa.
Gen Gregson is a real Bolter in Noosa.
News

Breakthrough win for a Bolter while Jordy earns double title

4th Nov 2019 4:00 PM

THE 5km Noosa Bolt saw Olympian Genevieve Gregson finally get her long awaited breakthrough victory on Noosa Pde, while Jordy Williamsz made it two wins from three years in the men’s race.

“The hardest thing about the sport we do it that nothing ever goes to plan. I assumed I would feel much better than I did, so the original plan was to make the last two km as fast as possible but I realised running into the wind that I couldn’t shake Rose (Davies). I started to panic a little when that plan was gone, so I thought I would have to back my kick and speed, and wait until the absolute last minute.”

“This is my first Noosa win and you can see by my overreacting how much it means to me. I am a Queenslander and I have been coming here with my family since I was 14. I used to race it and come god knows where and wish I could be in the front pack.”

“Since I turned professional I have worked my way so close, coming second one year. After that I didn’t think it was ever going to happen. Those negative thoughts crept into my head during this race and I was thinking maybe I am not meant to win on this course. To cross in first place in front of family and friends is so special. I could see it in their eyes how much it meant,” she said.

Jordy’s second Noosa win was the highlight of an amazing month that has seen the Melbourne runner string five victories together.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Toe tapping’ Sunday sesh all for a good cause

        ‘Toe tapping’ Sunday sesh all for a good cause

        News The Sing Thing will share their voices with Brisbane band Cigany Weaver in ‘energetic’ performance.

        Last Sound Feast for 2019

        Last Sound Feast for 2019

        News This is the last Sound Feast event for the year at The J, so don’t miss out.

        Multi-genre solo Supersoaker to deliver ‘charismatic’ show

        Multi-genre solo Supersoaker to deliver ‘charismatic’ show

        News Noosa’s own Supersoaker member Jase will go solo with an array of influences from...

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do this week in Noosa? From classic cars to Sunday session...