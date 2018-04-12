Breast cancer survivor a calendar girl

SO BRAVE: Breast cancer survivor Leanne Huth was decorated in bodypaint by Wendy Fantasia at Noosa National Park this week for a calendar photo shoot.

SO BRAVE: Breast cancer survivor Leanne Huth was decorated in bodypaint by Wendy Fantasia at Noosa National Park this week for a calendar photo shoot. Cullen Collections

LEANNE Huth's life changed in an instant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was fit, healthy - and young.

Now the Cooroy 39-year-old is fighting back by raising awareness of the disease and featuring in a 2019 calendar.

So Brave's Breast Cancer Fundraiser Calendar is an inspiring, colourful and empowering visual representation of the metamorphosis that each young woman has gone through.

The models are painted in full body paint and photographed for the body-positive calendar.

This week the photographic crew was at Noosa National Park with Leanne.

Leanne said it was her partner who first noticed the lump in her breast.

"In April 2016, I was lying in bed with my partner and he rolled over to give me a cuddle and found a lump in my left breast.

"I thought he was just being silly... turns out he was right.

"I woke up the next morning and thought 'I should get it checked out' but I went to work and thought 'I'll worry about it later', and my partner rang me and said have you made a doctor's appointment yet and I said no, but he insisted that I went to the doctors, and probably earlier than I would have myself.

"So that's where my journey started getting diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Leanne said it was a difficult journey but one that "has given me a new outlook”.

"(The experience) changed my focus on where I was thinking I needed to be and what I was going to do and made family and friends more special and prominent in my life,” she said.

"You find out who your true friends are when you go through this.

"And you lose people along the way when you are going through this, and that's sad as well. You pick some awesome ones up along the way as well.”

The calendar will share the models and brand ambassador's stories, as well as including tips about breast care and breast health for women under 40.

Founder and CEO of So Brave, and breast cancer survivor, Rachelle Panitz said early detection was crucial.

Statistics show that only five per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year are under 40 but they account for 10 per cent of all deaths.

She said an important message is that you're never to young to start regular checking for breast cancer.

"Fundraising from the 2019 calendar will support So Brave's Research Grants Program which will fund research to educate, prevent, diagnose, treat and monitor breast cancer in young women under 40.”

She said $1 from every 2019 calendar sold would be donated to the McGrath Foundation.