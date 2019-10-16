BreastScreen bus coming to town

GET CHECKED: A BreastScreen Queensland van is visiting Cooroy on Monday, remaining for two weeks.

THE free BreastScreen Queensland mobile screening service is visiting Cooroy from Monday through to November 7.

The mobile vehicle will be located at Opal St, near the BP petrol service station.

BreastScreen Queensland strongly encourages women aged 50 to 74 to have a breast screen every two years.

The service is also provided free to women aged 40 to 49 and over 75.

A breast screen is the most effective method of detecting breast cancer at an early stage even before a lump can be seen or felt.

This is important because finding breast cancer at an early stage gives a women the best possible chance for successful treatment and well being.

Appointments at the BreastScreen service at Cooroy can be made by calling 13 20 50 or visiting the BreastScreen Queensland website.

Doctor’s referrals are not required.

To assist working women to participate in screening appointments are available from 7.30am.