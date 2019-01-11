Brewer bereft after thief makes off with his beer truck

WANTED BACK: Josh Bingham's trusty old ute has been stolen from outside the Noosaville brewery he works at.

NOOSA is being asked to keep an eye out and help reunite a young brewer with his faithful old beer wagon.

A thief on Thursday put a large hole in Josh Bingham's life by making off with the early 2000s white Toyota Hilux, two-wheel drive sometime between 11am and 7.30pm from outside the Land and Sea Brewery in Noosaville industrial estate.

"I'd do anything to get it back,” said Josh who helps brew the "Beer of Paradise”.

"I bought it years and years ago with the intention of being a brewer and to carry around kegs and things like that.

"It's my vehicle to go pick things up and get around, it's more the inconvenience than the money value,” he said.

Josh said he went out to grab some food for a quick break and returned around 11am and found it gone from out on the road when he knocked off about 7.30pm.

He has reported the theft to police but has not heard back as yet and he's hoping that the word will spread.

Josh's mother Nina posted on Facebook Friday morning asking for locals to watch for his trusty ute and let police know if it's spotted.

She said the rego is 001 VEQ.

"It also has an Inverted Bodyboard sticker on the back. Also his bodyboard and flippers were in the back,” Nina said.

The Crime Stoppers number is 1800 333 000 or Noosa Police on 5440 8111