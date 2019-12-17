Brewers call on songwriters to pen a new classic

DO YOU have a way with words, a passion for Eumundi and a taste for success?

The brewers at Eumundi Brewery are chasing a song that encapsulates the vibe of their village and the hinterland groove – and they are calling on songwriters to get creative.

Head Brewer (and music lover) Chris Sheehan says they are offering more than just a couple of pale ales to the songwriter that delivers the right tune – with $10,000 up for grabs for the winner!

“Eumundi is a pretty special hinterland town – in fact the tagline for our brews is ‘It’s Pretty Good Here’,” he says. “And we want to celebrate that with a song that really speaks about why it’s so darn good.”

“We’re pretty good at making beer, but not so good at writing songs, so we thought it best to throw out that challenge to the many musos and singer songwriters here on the Coast,” Chris says.

“We want musicians to capture why ‘It’s Pretty Good Here’ – why Eumundi and the surrounding hinterland is just so good, in a song,” says Chris.

“And you don’t need to be a professional muso to get involved,” says Chris.

“There’s probably plenty of talented folk who just need an excuse to dust off their guitar or practice some catchy lyrics in their shower singing sessions!”

The Eumundi’s Pretty Good Song Competition is being run with the help of Announcers Todd and Sami at 92.7 Mix FM.

Each entry needs to be an MP3 file or a video file of you performing your song, along with a text file of the long lyrics. The song needs to be an original (some of the entrant’s own work).

These must be uploaded to www.mixfm.com.au by the competition deadline of Monday, January 27, 2020.