Brewery blows froth off two silver wins

SUCCESS: Heads of Noosa owners Lance and Craig Masterton with their award winning beer.

SUCCESS: Heads of Noosa owners Lance and Craig Masterton with their award winning beer. Contributed

IT'S A winning draught already for Heads of Noosa Brewing Co after they were awarded their first medals earlier this month.

Taking home two silvers at the Queensland Beer Awards, one for their Japanese Lager and one for their Summer Dusk Lager, it was a well earned reward after years of hard work.

Head brewer and co-owner Lance Masterton was nervous about having his creations officially judged for the first time but is pleased with the result.

"It's always hard putting something you've crafted out there to be critiqued like this but it's also great to get some feedback from people outside of your own friends and family,” Mr Masterton said.

"While a silver medal doesn't quite reflect the exceptional response we've received from the locals so far, it is still something to be proud of and we can always shoot for gold next year.”

The awards were part of the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show held annually and this was the first time the brewery had entered their beer in competition.

Heads of Noosa Taproom is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am.

The award-winning beers will also available in bottles in coming weeks.