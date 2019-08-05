Brewery frothing over solar switch

SOLAR: Heads of Noosa Brewing co. have flicked the solar switch on to power their Noosaville brewery.

A NOOSA brewery has embraced the sunshine and environment after recently switching on solar power.

Heads of Noosa Brewing Co. installed 300 solar panels on the roof of their production brewery in Noosaville as part of several energy-saving measures incorporated since opening in January.

Co-owners Lance and Craig Masterton said investing in solar was a “no-brainer” for the business.

“The long-term benefits for the business and the environment are just too good to pass up. It’s a significant cost now but we’re big picture thinkers and we’re in this for the long haul. The decision was an easy one,” Lance said.

“If we are strategic with our brewing and packaging schedules, we can really maximise our usage during the sunniest times of the day and potentially power the entire brewery on solar.”

The new solar initiative will see the brewery cover up to 60 per cent of the power used with renewable energy. The 300 Phono Solar — 330W solar panels will produce a conservative estimate of 145,000kWh annually, offsetting more than 140,000 kilos of carbon dioxide.

Noosa Hinterland-based business Celtic Solar supplied, installed and commissioned the new solar panels for Heads of Noosa.

Owner Tony Morrissey said his team was thrilled to see another local business taking the leap and going solar.

“This system will significantly contribute to the Noosa Council’s goal of carbon neutrality in our region,” Mr Morrissey said.

“We also greatly appreciate the brewery’s choice to support our business — locals supporting locals.”