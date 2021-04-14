Brewery hops right into bottling our Coastal vibe

Eumundi Brewery head brewer Chris Sheehan is keen for the Coast to answer their latest challenge.

So here’s my entry in the Brewed By EU challenge thrown out by Eumundi Brewery to capture a slice of Sunshine Coast heaven in a keg, or can of beer.

The moniker for my proposed “nectar of the gods” pale ale rolls off the tongue like Chris Hemsworth riding a liquid crystal barrel at Double Island Point, which in recent years has been like a second holiday home to the Hollywood hunk’s family and friends including Matt Damon.

Thor Point Thunder – a Noosa North Shore inspired frothy, full-bodied drop rippling with biceps plus an attractive, adonis-like head women will want to throw themselves at.

I’m not sure that’s the sort of heady inspiration head brewer Chris Sheehan has in mind to create a beer that is inspired by Eumundi and the Sunshine Coast … and my own dash of blatant celebrity exploitation.

“It might be a particular place, be it the surf or the hinterland, maybe the Coastal vibe, or perhaps it’s a particular song that really captures the essence of what it means to live here,” Mr Sheehan said.

Chris Hemsworth with fans at Double Island Point.

“It’s also important to give your beer a name that will really resonate with beer drinkers across the Sunshine Coast, one that tells us what inspired your thinking or makes us laugh.

“Think about some suggestions for ingredients and a type of beer, be it a lager, ale, sour, stout, that when brewed by us, will translate into a beer that can be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.”

I’m thinking loading up the hops with lightning bolts and rumbling soundtrack would be best.

And here’s the marketing slogan: “Get a real charge out of Thor Point Thunder, the only way to get really hammered”.

Mr Sheehan said entrants need to be 18 and up, beer-lovers residing on the Sunshine Coast, but don’t have know how to brew beer as that would be handled by the Eumundi Brewery team.

Crafty beer lovers keen to enter the competition can register their ideas at eumundibrewery.com.au between Monday, April 19 and Sunday, May 9 before two short-listed beers are chosen as finalists.

“We will then brew two 20 litre kegs of the two finalist beers to go head-to-head in a public vote and tasting on the Saturday, June 26 at the Hinterland Craft Beer Festival at The Imperial Hotel, home of the Eumundi Brewery,” Mr Sheehan said.

And there’s a “brewtiful” prize up for grabs for the winner of the best beer idea, $5000 cash and one carton of Eumundi Lager or Pale Ale per month for a year to share with friends.