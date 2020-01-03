Brewing up a Eumundi success story

Something special is brewing with Hugh Gyngell, Gabby Lowik and Thomas Rumble taking our a Golden Bean silver medal.

WHOLESALE specialty coffee roastery Eumundi Coffee Co is brewing with extra strong confidence in 2020 after celebrating a silver medal in a prestigious roasting competition.

The ECC won over the judges at the 2019 Australia and New Zealand Golden Bean Coffee Roasting Championships with their organic coffee blend Mother Earth.

The Golden Bean is a prestigious roasting competition held annually at Ridges Port Macquarie and attracts roasters across Australia and New Zealand.

New products and innovations in the coffee industry are showcased, with thousands of representatives from roasteries and coffee companies competing and attending. The coffee is brewed and judged by industry professionals awarding high scores for the roasted perfection of balance, sweetness, flavour, body and aroma.

The medal is a real coup for young local Eumundi entrepreneurs Thomas Rumble, Hugh Gyngell and Gabby Lowik, who established their roastery less than a year ago next door to their cafe ‘The Store Eumundi’ in Memorial Dr, Eumundi.

The three coffee-loving mates have worked together on the Coast in the specialty coffee industry for more than a decade.

The Golden Bean award comes shortly after the trio’s success in taking out the Best Local Business at 2019 Eumundi Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Head roaster Thomas Rumble says the latest award is one they will cherish, and an award that reassures them they are on the right coffee path.

“We see our coffee as a gift because of the love and passion we put into every part of our coffee’s journey – from sourcing our coffee beans directly through to the art on the packaging,” Thomas said.

“We are driven by the relationships we form in the industry and strive to be innovative in improving the quality of everyone’s interaction with our coffee.

“That is also why we chose Eumundi as our base – for the truly special village atmosphere and a wonderfully supportive community,” he said.