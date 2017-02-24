Brewing up heady mix of live-in work

NEW BREW: Council has approved a live-in master brewer's unit at the shire's latest brewery.

THIS may be just one of the world's most desirable jobs - combining the on-site manager duties with the master brewing role at a trendy Noosa craft beer production line.

The council late Thursday approved the Building Suncoast Green application at Venture Dr in the Noosaville industrial estate, where submitted artist impressions show a brand name worth bottling - Noosa Beer.

Noosa is fast becoming a boutique brewery magnet and this approval allows for "beverage tasting, local hospitality promotional nights, craft beer industry nights and occasional product launches”.

"Food for these events would be offered from the kitchen,” the report to councillors said.

The brewer will live on site with a single batch of beer to take about eight hours to manufacture with brewing to take place twice a week and Monday rest days for cleaning, subject to any spikes in product demand.

"The (master brewer) resident will occupy the dwelling unit for on-site security reasons and to oversee the production processes, tasting room and education role on a day-to-day basis, which will benefit the overall experience of local and tourist visitors alike,” the applicant said.

According to a staff planning report the Noosa Plan does not provide "any real support for the food and beverage use in the zone”.

However it found set-up is "small scale and considered ancillary to the primary industrial use on site with sufficient separation from other nearby uses so as not to raise any adverse impacts.”

"As a whole, the brewery is considered low intensity and compatible with the surrounding and nearby land uses,” the planning report said.