Brian's Burning desire is 'Man' ambition to help the planet

A NOOSA projection artist has returned home after developing a prototype installation at world-famous Burning Man festival at Black Rock Desert in Nevada, using captivating visual displays to shed light on environmental challenges.

Artist Brian Keayes, aka Möbius, has been lighting up people's senses with his vivid imagination for more than 18 years exhibiting at music and art festivals, nightclubs and art galleries across Australia and Japan.

Brian was invited to collaborate with Gold Coast sculptor Clayton Blake at Burning Man, prototyping a seascape videoed at Peregian Beach, and projected to an audience of 78,000 over seven nights.

This year has been a break-out year for Brian with a two-week installation at Swell Sculpture Festival on the Gold Coast.

"Twenty-eighteen really has been perfect timing for me as an artist, as I have found not only my medium of projecting light onto sculpture and natural landscape, but also having found my messaging,” Brian said.

It is about bringing attention to "some of humanity's largest environmental challenges over the next 100 years”.

He has been a regular contributing projection artist at Woodford Folk Festival and has been supported by local councils to exhibit in festivals and art shows over the years but it was this line-up of art festivals, locally and internationally, that has brought momentum and attention to his art form.

He was a feature artist for NoosaAlive! light "bombing” Hastings St and Sofitel with environmental messaging including submerging shop fronts in water from rising sea levels and filling the entire side of Sofitel with images of plastic bottles being manufactured and the number 1,000,000 taking a minute to move down the building, shedding light on the one million plastic bottles being produced worldwide every minute.

He was also accepted into Horizon Festival collaborating with Arts for Arts Sake and Mic's Lab on a piece called The Greenhouse.