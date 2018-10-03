Bride slammed for ‘hideous’ dress

A bride has been criticised for forcing her bridesmaids to fork out £145 ($A261) for "hideous" frilly dresses for the big day.

Taking to Mumsnet, one of the horrified bridesmaids asked whether it would be unreasonable to tell the bride that the group of six girls didn't want to wear and pay for the "monstrosities".

She wrote: "There are 6 of us and we all absolutely hate the dress she has picked. She has found it online with her DM [darling mum] and it is honestly the fuglest dress I have ever seen.

"We've decided to tell her how we feel and drew straws. I obviously drew the short straw.

"So am I being unreasonable to tell her that we do not want to wear and pay for these monstrosities?

"How do I do that without upsetting her? She's so stressed and I don't want to add to that."

The bridesmaid uploaded a photo of the dress in question to the forum, and said the bride wanted it in a yellow colour that didn't flatter any of the girls.

Would you wear this? Picture: Kissy dress

Numerous Mumsnet users were shocked by the demands of the bridezilla and advised that the bridesmaids make a stand against the dresses.

One wrote: "I don't know how you go about that conversation but they are seriously hideous! You can't wear that!"

Another added: "Everything about that dress is grim! No one will wear it again."

However, one joked: "I would wear it for the Lols."

