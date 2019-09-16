Bride-to-be swallows ring

Jenna Evans was asleep and having a nightmare when she swallowed her engagement ring to protect it from bad guys. Picture: Facebook

Jenna Evans was asleep and having a nightmare when she swallowed her engagement ring to protect it from bad guys. Picture: Facebook

Jenna Evans, 29, was horrified when she woke to find her ring missing, following a terrifying nightmare where she was led to believe she needed to eat her ring to protect it, according to The Sun.

Sharing shocking X-ray images on Facebook, Jenna, from California, revealed: "I was having a dream that I was in a very sketchy situation involving a high-speed train and bad guys (I have very exciting and vivid dreams) and he told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it.

"So I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water right about the time I realised what I was doing."

Jenna Evans was having a nightmare when she swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep. Picture: Facebook/Jenna Evans

Explaining that she assumed she had dreamt swallowing the cushion diamond sparkler, Jenna went back to sleep.

But when she woke the next day, she was horrified to realise the ring was missing and woke up her fiance Bob to break the bad news that she had in fact eaten the ring.

"I don't think he believed me right away," she admitted.

"We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mum, laughed until we were crying, Googled 'do other adults swallow rings' because kids do it all the time, but apparently it's less common for adults.

"I went to urgent care where I struggled to explain why I was there, because I was laughing/crying so hard.

"The doctor ordered an X-ray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!"

Jenna Evans shared her X-Ray showing the lodged sparkler, which had to be removed via endoscopy, on social media. Picture: Facebook

Jenna Evans shows the large ring, which was removed by a gastroentologist. Picture: Facebook

Jenna explained the gastroenterologist advised against letting nature take its course and Jenna was sent for an upper endoscopy.

"They decided it would be best NOT to let nature take its course," she continued.

"Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well.

"Bobby took me to the GI doctor where I got to tell a whole new group of doctors and nurses that yes, I swallowed my engagement ring.

"At this point, I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous.

Jenna Evans says she is still getting married to her fiance despite the mishap. Picture: Facebook/Jenna Evans

"They found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby.

"Apparently I don't do great with anaesthesia because I came out of it hysterically crying and was totally inconsolable.

"Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning - I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world...

Jewels [are] so lovely, you could eat them. But don't - trust me on this."

