Bride’s wedding dance ends in disaster

Your wedding is supposed to be the most important day of your life, so it's only natural that brides want everyone's focus to be on them.

But unfortunately for one newlywed, she was the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons when she wiped out on the dance floor during her reception.

Sharing her wedding horror story on TikTok, Nicole Spinder, of the US, revealed how her big day started out just like how she'd always dreamed it would, The Sun reports.

Nicole in her fairytale gown at the start of her day. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

She came crashing down when the guests lifted her chair. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

After exchanging their vows, Nicole and her new husband had an outdoor wedding photo shoot which looked like something straight out of fairytale.

Once all the formalities were done, the bride felt like she could let her hair down at the reception and didn't think twice when the guests picked up the chair she was sitting on.

But rather than holding on as they rocked the chair to the music, Nicole had her arms in the air - and unsurprisingly, went crashing to the floor shortly after in front of her 100 guests.

She was rushed to A&E in front of her 100 guests. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

Nicole was then rushed to hospital where an emergency X-ray revealed she'd broken her foot.

Challenging other TikTok users to top her story, Nicole captioned the video: "Was YOUR wedding this eventful?"

The video has garnered more than 8000 "likes" and comments from people sharing their own wedding horror stories.

An X-Ray revealed she’d broken her foot. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

"My mother-in-law broke her arm tripping over her heels at our wedding," one person wrote.

"I dislocated my elbow at my reception! You looked beautiful!" said another, while a third wrote, "Slipped on a beer at my wedding and broke my wrists …"

