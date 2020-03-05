Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Shake and bake': $40k ice bust at Mothar Mt

        premium_icon 'Shake and bake': $40k ice bust at Mothar Mt

        News Two Gympie men have faced court after police found up to $40,000 worth of drugs and a ‘shake and bake’ recipe for making ice.

        Alarming result of Noosa’s ‘hidden’ homelessness

        premium_icon Alarming result of Noosa’s ‘hidden’ homelessness

        News Primary school students are brightening the lives of locals doing it tough after a...

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Janet Kake

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Janet Kake

        News Impulse property purchases, extreme sports and unusual anatomy, Janet Kake gets...

        Only months to live: Diagnosis devastates young Noosa family

        premium_icon Only months to live: Diagnosis devastates young Noosa family

        News 'We are talking about a guy who has spent every bit of spare time he has had with...