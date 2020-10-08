Bridge repairs force Noosa road closure

Noosa motorists are advised of an upcoming road closure.

Motorists will have to go another way to avoid a Noosa road closure as crews carry out bridge repairs and resurfacing work.

Noosa Council says the Weyba Rd bridge will be closed in both directions for resurfacing from 6pm on Sunday and detours will put in place.

Motorists heading between Noosaville and Noosa Heads should use Noosa Pde or Eenie Creek Rd, instead of Weyba Rd.

Council staff have put signs on Weyba Rd to advise of the upcoming closure.

Traffic control and signage will be in place to direct motorists to the alternative routes.

Council’s bridge crew will take the opportunity to carry out other bridge repairs while the resurfacing work is under way.

The work is expected to be completed by 6am on Tuesday.