Bridge works in Cooroy

Work starts on the Mary River Road Bridge replacement at Cooroy on July 2.

Work starts on the Mary River Road Bridge replacement at Cooroy on July 2.

CONSTRUCTION is getting under way on the new Mary River Road bridge at Cooroy, which is set to improve safety and future-proof access to Cooroy for decades to come.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the new bridge would increase safety and accessibility.

"The new concrete bridge will support dedicated bicycle lanes, shared pedestrian pathways and better access to local sporting facilities,” Cr Wellington said.

"We appreciate the community's patience while work is under way to build this new bridge.”

During construction, a detour will be in place for motorists via Emerald Street, Garnet Street and Sportsground Parade.

Pedestrians can walk via Mill Place and Lower Mill Road or through Apex Park and the Cooroy sporting complex.

Work starts on Monday and is expected to be completed by late in the year, weather permitting.