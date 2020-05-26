Menu
Mayor Clare Stewart and MP Llew O'Brien are keen to see this crucial David low Way upgrade well underway as the bridge is set to be demolished.
Bridging funds for Sunrise’s $3.8m road fix

Peter Gardiner
26th May 2020 11:30 AM
THE days of the ageing Orealla Cres Bridge at Sunrise Beach are numbered as the $3.8 million rebuild is being hailed as both a vital transport link and economic driver in the face of COVID-19.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said more than 12,000 vehicles use the David Low Way every day and these are being detoured to make way for the bridge demolition which could start in the next few weeks.

Cr Stewart and Member Federal for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien have inspected the works being jointly funded by the Australian Government and Noosa Council as contractors SGQ power ahead with the major upgrade

“This is a major infrastructure investment for council and the project is a tangible example of our commitment to deliver vital infrastructure to cater for future growth,” the mayor said.

Mr O’Brien said the project was critical to keep traffic and pedestrians moving safely through the busy stretch of David Low Way.

“This is a high-priority, significant project and investment in infrastructure like this creates much-needed jobs for local people to help keep the economy going as we start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Every single job that we can support in Noosa means there is more money flowing in our local economy when we need it the most,” he said.

Cr Stewart said: “Without assistance from the Australian Government, this project simply wouldn’t happen and the burden would fall back on ratepayers,” she said.

“Reduced speed limits and detours will be in place and I encourage drivers to follow the advisory signage, slow down and be patient during construction,” she said.

The new structure will accommodate two lanes of traffic, cycle lanes and a protected off-road pedestrian walkway.

