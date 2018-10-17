Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

DECKED OUT PINK: On October 20 Teewah Beach will see a convoy of four-wheel drives for the annual 4x4 Pink Run for breast cancer.

DECKED OUT PINK: On October 20 Teewah Beach will see a convoy of four-wheel drives for the annual 4x4 Pink Run for breast cancer. Contributed

THIS Saturday weekend Teewah Beach will be awash with a convoy of four-wheel drives decked out for the annual 4x4 Pink Run.

The sold out event, now in its eighth year, raises money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Dirty Down Under 4x4 owners Tanya and Brendan Gosney began the pink run as a way to raise awareness for the disease, which has grown in popularity since.

"People get really involved,” Ms Gosney said.

"We are expecting a really good turn out with 400 vehicles.”

"It's more than just a fundraising event.”

It is hoped after the drive on October 20, Dirty Down Under 4x4 will have raised more than $200,000 for NBCF since the events beginning.

"It was just an idea about awareness that if people check themselves early detection can save their lives,” Ms Gosney said.

"It grew from that idea and this is a wonderful achievement that we've been able to help individuals as well as the National Breast Cancer Foundation.”

Ms Gosney said although successful, the event is becoming more difficult to orangise.

"It's hard with the hoops we have to jump through for permits,” she said.

"The future of the event is in jeopardy because it is becoming harder to run. It would be great to have some sort of government support.”

Despite this, Ms Gosney said the support they does have is what makes the Pink Run possible.

"It's a lot of hard work putting together but we have a lot of support. Without their help the event doesn't happen.”

Two group will journey to Teewah Baech, one beginning in Rainbow Beach and the other in Morayfield which will come through Noosa and across the barge.

"You'll see us around Noosa beforehand,” Ms Gosney said.

While the event is sold out people can still donate to the cause at www.gofundraise.com.au and search 4x4 Pink Run or purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket on the Dirty Down Under 4x4 website to help them reach their target.

Caitlin Zerafa