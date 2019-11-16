Bright idea to think electrical safety

SAFETY: Energex is warning people about the dangerous of Christmas lights this festive season.

SAFETY: Energex is warning people about the dangerous of Christmas lights this festive season.

IT’S THAT time of year again as local residents find their Christmas boxes form the depths of the garage, ready to create a festive display set to give even Clark Griswold a run for his money.

Energex is warning of electrical dangers this festive season.

With plenty of Christmas lights and other powered decorations already making their way into stores and online Energex is urging people to be careful what they’re buying doesn’t end up being an electrical or fire hazard.

Last year Energex was made aware of Christmas lights being sold with deadly exposed 240-volt wires and there’s a chance similar faulty decorations could still be on the market – particularly online.

Energex’s safety Adviser Kevin Hore said anyone looking for new electrical Christmas decorations in the coming weeks should take a few precautions before handing over their cash.

“Any Christmas decoration you plug into the wall is ultimately still an electrical appliance and just like buying a toaster or kettle you want to be sure what you’re purchasing doesn’t put you or your family at risk,” he said.

“When shopping in store or online for Christmas lights you want to be sure you’re purchasing them from a reputable seller and they comply with Australian Safety Standards.

“Once you’re satisfied your new decorations and lights are quality products, before you plug them in check them for any obvious faults or frayed cords because they could have been damaged during shipping.”

“Buying cheap Christmas lights and other powered decorations may seem like an attractive proposition now but the serious safety risks faulty or low-quality items can pose may far outweigh the savings later on.”