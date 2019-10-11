Menu
FORUM: Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis finance expert Tim Buckley.
Bright ideas coming at energy forum

11th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

ENERGY and social change experts will lead a supercharged public forum next week, identifying opportunities for the region to diversify and thrive without costing the earth.

The speakers will include ­finance expert Tim Buckley from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, community campaigner Wendy Farmer from Victoria’s Latrobe Valley and the president of Zero Emissions Noosa (ZEN), Vivien Griffin.

The event will cover global trends in energy and explore pathways to enable the Sunshine Coast to grow sustainably by taking advantage of new opportunities in renewable energy and emerging industries.

“These technology-driven changes are happening whether we like it or not, with renewable energy increasingly becoming the cheapest way to make power around the world,” Mr Buckley said.

“This forum will illustrate pathways for Queenslanders to take advantage of these emerging opportunities in the new economy.”

The event is on Thursday, starting at 6.30pm at CQU Noosa Campus.

