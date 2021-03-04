Bright sparks: College kids wire in to smart travel option

Part of the Rover electric conversion team are (back) Oliver Kilburn, Edward Hollett, Alex Johnson, Cal Sutton, (front) Harry Urbahn, Josh Poulton and Bailey Squassoni.

A group of Matthew Flinders Anglican College students have set wheels in motion for a brighter future in the face of climate change.

The team started last year converting an old diesel Series 3 Land Rover into electric wheels of the future.

Now college design and technologies teacher Mike King and his crew will be one of the drawcards of Zero Emissions Noosa's Electric Vehicle Expo at Noosa Junction transit centre carpark on March 21.

The school believes the ambitious conversion is the first school assignment of its kind in Australia with the committed kids working with teachers and mentors to up cycle the Rover as part of their senior industrial technology skills curriculum.

"It is exciting to see the students working effectively together, always engaged and eager to show pride in their work," Mr King said.

"We've been pushing on in restoration mode.

"Most of the panels are starting to come back on now and we're just in the process of getting our electrical components purchased."

The Rover will still be a work in progress when the expo rolls around.

The team aims to have it gliding along diesel-free by year's end.

From diesel to electric, the old Land Rover arrives for its green conversion by college kids.

Mr King said Coast-based business British Off Road had been brilliant supporters with their brainstorming contributions and an "amazing amount" of parents had come forward to help out.

"We've got as mechanic who is helping us through the roadworthy," he said.

College principal Stuart Meade said the ambitious project enabled the students to have ownership over their learning and to employ 21st century skills such as creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

Zero Emissions Noosa president Vivien Griffin said the expo was an exciting chance to engage with other high school students to "look at where the world is going" and also contribute to sustainable energy solutions.