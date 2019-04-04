Bright way to fundraise

CHEERFUL: Students at St Thomas More were in the fundraising spirit for their annual Caritas Carnival.

COLOUR, cupcakes, costumes, face painting, games and music mixed with a sea of happy school students made for the perfect day at St Thomas More's annual Caritas Carnival.

Run as a leadership project by Year 6 students, the event was a chance for the school to raise money for Caritas Australia to assist their work both in Australia and overseas.

Principal Carmel Schaumburg said it was wonderful to see the students get behind the cause to help make a difference.

"The day was to celebrate and also acknowledge the importance Caritas plays as part of or preparations for Eater as part of our Lent focus,” Ms Schaumburg said.

"The Year 6s have gone and interviewed all the classes across the school to organise activities they would enjoy.”

Students donated $2 to participate in everything from slime making and face painting to sponge throwing and soccer.

Underneath all the fun, however, the students knew the significance of the day.

"There is that joy in it but also through that joy they know that they can help others,” Ms Schaumburg said.

"The children are really aware and this is their living of that mission, making the world a better place.”

Throughout the term students have learnt where their money will go to through Caritas's Project Compassion.

"On assembly each week the children have seen videos, for example accessing cleaning water close to a village and accessing schooling for indigenous communities,” Ms Schaumburg said.

"We are grateful for what we have but also acknowledge there are people that are not as fortunate and children can actually make a really significant difference to the lives of others.”